POLK--John R. Johnny Polk died on June 8, 2020 at his home in Fenny Compton, Warwickshire, England, survived by his wife of 50 years, Benedetta Grose Polk, their children, Laura Vickers (Edmund), Jamie Polk, and Alice Verey (Phillip) and their six grandchildren. Johnny was born in Washington, DC in 1942 to John Metcalf Polk and Virginia Brand Polk, the daughter of Lord Brand of Eydon and Phyllis Langhorne. After Johnny's father died in 1948 his mother returned to live in England with Johnny and his brother Bobby. Johnny was educated at Eton where he was a member of Pop (senior prefect) and graduated in History from New College, Oxford University. During his career, Johnny worked at Lazards, Clark Dodge and Brown Brothers Harriman. Johnny will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, kindness to others, loyalty to his many friends and his love for Bino and his family.





