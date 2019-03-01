POLLACK--John E., of Huntington, NY passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 at 85 years old. Beloved husband, 62 years, of Susan (Nelson). Devoted father of Mary, (Mac Titmus), Robert, Donald, Joan (Mike Fortin) and granddaughter Abigail Fortin. Cherished brother of Jill M. Pollack, (Dr. Maria T. Russo). Graduate of Colgate University 1954. Army Veteran, (Korean War). Retired employee of Equitable Life Insurance Company. He was passionate about all things "Golf and Tournament Bridge", having played each until this past year and a half." In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to National Parkinson's Foundation. Services for immediate family were held.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 1, 2019