JOHN POOLE

POOLE--John Grier (Jack), died peacefully on September 27 in Stamford, CT. Jack was born January 11, 1943, the son of Ann and Donald Poole of Swathmore, PA. Jack attended Swathmore High School, in Pennsylvania, Class of 1960. After spending a PG year at the Fountain Valley School in Colorado, he received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brown University (class of 1965) where he was active in university affairs and where he made many lifelong friends. After receiving an M.B.A. degree from the University of Penn, Wharton School he accepted a job with Merrill Lynch in investment banking. His career there was spent in New York and then in Chicago. Later, he and two partners formed Stanwich Partners Inc., an investment firm in Greenwich and then Stamford, CT. He and the former Lydia Briggs married in 1966 and raised their three children, Jesse, Amanda, and David in New York City, Chicago, Greenwich, and Rehoboth Beach, DE. He was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity, The University Club of New York, the Racquet Club of Chicago, the Field Club and Second Congregational Church both of Greenwich, CT. He is survived by his three children, five grandchildren - Aidan and Catherine Delaney of Cos Cob, CT, and Lillian, Hartley and Winslow Poole of Dover, MA, and by his brother, Donald W. Poole of Rye, NY. Jack will be remembered for his bright engaging mind, great style, sense of humor, and delight in his friends and family (both human and canine).





