I was lucky to be part of the brat pack Jack ran with in the mid 60's. Even as a teenager, I saw his brilliance, incredible energy and enthusiasm for life. It's hard to put him to words. He was much more than that. His professional accomplishments are known far and wide, but it was Jack, as the man he grew into, that was so very special.

A few minutes with him revealed his spark, keen eye and ear and endless creativity. But underneath was a thoughtful, generous, caring and supportive person who could put his own issues aside to be there for others. He was a friend for the ages, an amazing father with endless advice and a fun and engaging grandfather. His buildings, centers & professional relationships stand as a monument to him but it is as a sweet, generous soul that he will be remembered most for. Sail on silver girl, your time has come. If you need a friend, I'm sailing right behind.

You now are at peace, my restless one.

To all his family I send my love and deepest, heartfelt condolences.

Abi

abi wilkins

Friend