Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Prizer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1939 - 2019

John PRIZER, 80, a writer and producer of feature and documentary films, died on Monday November 25th in Evanston, Illinois.

Born on October 24th 1939 in Philadelphia he studied at Chestnut Hill Academy, in Chestnut Hill Pa. and Saint Paul's School in Concord, NH then at Harvard University where he majored in the history of Fine Arts, was president of Ivy League Films and began writing and shooting short films. His love of the cinema then led him to move to Los Angeles where he began to work as a writer and producer of feature films. The influence of his work with Jack Hill was recently emphasized by Quentin Tarantino. Between 1996 and 2002 John Prizer worked as a writer and Producer for Trine Productions in Los Angeles. A man of many talents, John Prizer was also a film critic and a Journalist, leading him to also work on documentary films. An accomplished pianist, he had an eclectic and encyclopedic knowledge of music from classical composers to cult rock bands. He was also a great appreciator of Roman and Gothic architecture and travelled to Europe to take in the atmosphere of cathedrals and churches. He was a man of contrasts in his tastes and temperament with a unique mix of witty humor and deep faith. In 2002, John moved to Washington DC and became Vice President of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting where he worked until 2014. After retiring, John Prizer remained active and went back to his love of fiction and creative writing and founded "Vivre sa vie" where he continued writing until very recently. He will remain a bigger than life character, with razor sharp wits, astounding knowledge and culture, and spellbinding stories that still resonate in the hearts and minds of his friends and family members.

He will be buried next to his parents, John and Charlotte Prizer, on Thursday December 5th at Saint Thomas Cemetery, in Whitemarsh Pennsylvania. John PRIZER, 80, a writer and producer of feature and documentary films, died on Monday November 25th in Evanston, Illinois.Born on October 24th 1939 in Philadelphia he studied at Chestnut Hill Academy, in Chestnut Hill Pa. and Saint Paul's School in Concord, NH then at Harvard University where he majored in the history of Fine Arts, was president of Ivy League Films and began writing and shooting short films. His love of the cinema then led him to move to Los Angeles where he began to work as a writer and producer of feature films. The influence of his work with Jack Hill was recently emphasized by Quentin Tarantino. Between 1996 and 2002 John Prizer worked as a writer and Producer for Trine Productions in Los Angeles. A man of many talents, John Prizer was also a film critic and a Journalist, leading him to also work on documentary films. An accomplished pianist, he had an eclectic and encyclopedic knowledge of music from classical composers to cult rock bands. He was also a great appreciator of Roman and Gothic architecture and travelled to Europe to take in the atmosphere of cathedrals and churches. He was a man of contrasts in his tastes and temperament with a unique mix of witty humor and deep faith. In 2002, John moved to Washington DC and became Vice President of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting where he worked until 2014. After retiring, John Prizer remained active and went back to his love of fiction and creative writing and founded "Vivre sa vie" where he continued writing until very recently. He will remain a bigger than life character, with razor sharp wits, astounding knowledge and culture, and spellbinding stories that still resonate in the hearts and minds of his friends and family members.He will be buried next to his parents, John and Charlotte Prizer, on Thursday December 5th at Saint Thomas Cemetery, in Whitemarsh Pennsylvania. Published on NYTimes.com from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close