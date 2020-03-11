PURCELL--John Stephen, passed away March 9, 2020. A true New Yorker, born in the Bronx on December 26, 1933. Classic ancestry: Italian/Irish. Raised in Paterson and Clifton, NJ by Ida and John V. Purcell. Schooling: BS from Fairleigh Dickinson. MBA from Fordham. He served in the Army in the late '50s in Germany, an experience that fostered a lifelong love of travel. He retired after 30 years at Avon Products and he went on to become CFO of Family Home Care Services of Brooklyn and Queens. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marcia Lane Purcell and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends. Remarkable in his love for life, he attended theatre, ballet, concerts, cruised regularly, traveled extensively - all the while, dressed beautifully from head to toe. He was much loved and cannot be replaced. Donations in his memory may be made to New York Public Radio (WQXR) and to the Irish Repertory Theatre. A visitation will be held Friday, March 13th, 3-5pm and 7-9pm at Greenwich Village Funeral Home, 199 Bleecker Street, Manhattan. A service will be held Saturday, March 14th, 9:30am at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 11, 2020