REARDON--Rev. John F., died at age 95 on October 4, 2019, three days after the death of his beloved twin sister Rose Bewighouse. A priest of the New York Archdiocese, he was ordained on June 3, 1950 by Francis Cardinal Spellman. He served at several parishes and concluded his active career as Pastor of St. Rita's Church, Staten Island for nineteen years. For the last fifteen years he has resided at the John Cardinal O'Connor Residence for retired priests at 5655 Arlington Ave., Bronx, NY. He is survived by his brother, Walter Reardon, his sister-in-law Janet Reardon and nine nieces and nephews. Viewing will take place at Riverdale-on-Hudson Funeral Home, 6110 Riverdale Ave., Bronx, NY on Thursday, October 10 from 6-8pm and at the Chapel of the John Cardinal O'Connor Residence on Friday, October 11 from 9-11am, followed by his funeral mass celebrated by his Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan at 11am. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in the family grave alongside his mother and father.



