Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN RICHARDSON. View Sign

RICHARDSON--John Patrick. It is with tremendous sadness that Gagosian acknowledges the death of our beloved colleague, John Patrick Richardson, on March 12, 2019 at home in New York. It was awe, profound respect, and a genuine love for his friend Pablo Picasso that led John to write his acclaimed multivolume biography of the artist, A Life of Picasso. It will remain a monumental achievement in every sense. At the age of eighty-four, John began to collaborate on an exhibition with Picasso's grandson Bernard, reaching out and securing the participation of Picasso's son Claude, daughters Paloma and Maya, and granddaughter Diana to mount Picasso Mosqueteros at Gagosian in 2009. The exhibition celebrated Picasso's extraordinary last years and helped to change the critical conversation surrounding the vitality of his late work. It also allowed John to embark on his own great late phase - as a curator - and Gagosian was, very gratefully, the beneficiary of his enormous talent and generosity. His unparalleled knowledge of Picasso's art allowed him to create, over the next decade, a series of six exhibitions unlike any others. Larry Gagosian said, "In every conversation with John, he taught you something new - he could reveal things about a painting and its history that no one else could know. It was magical. The depth of his knowledge was astounding. It's not just the passing of a friend, but the passing of an era. We won't see another like him." John detested minimalism in any form and the "white box" of galleries and museums especially. He imagined works of art as residing in inhabited rooms - as lived-with among other art (and furniture, lamps, objets, potted plants, pets, etc.) - so he always sought to disrupt the commercial space of the gallery. He worked with architects, graphic designers, and even a Broadway stage designer to achieve his vision of an exhibition, and the initial conversations would often end with wide eyes and gulps all around. John set up some pretty daring problems to solve - like choosing an ostensibly insane color for the walls, or wanting an installation to feel like being caught in a labyrinth or trapped in the center of a bullring with the bull staring you down. Because John knew and understood the drama in Picasso's life and work so well, so intimately, he could create installations that revealed or enhanced that drama in unforeseen ways. He relished the nuts-and-bolts physicality of working on an exhibition, and was proud of having a knack for hanging pictures that was dramatic yet at the same time unfussy and unprecious. It was a unique sensibility, born from John experiencing art in seemingly incongruous situations; the best collection of the most radical Cubist paintings in the crumbling eighteenth-century chateau he lived in with Douglas Cooper, the unpretentious coziness of the private apartments in his friend's stately country homes, the total chaos of Picasso's valuable work lying around every which way in the artist's Cannes villa, La Californie. For John, art in a sterile environment is what is incongruous. He opened our eyes, challenged us, and taught us. For everyone at Gagosian, it has been the privilege of the lifetime to work with him, and he will be dearly missed.



RICHARDSON--John Patrick. It is with tremendous sadness that Gagosian acknowledges the death of our beloved colleague, John Patrick Richardson, on March 12, 2019 at home in New York. It was awe, profound respect, and a genuine love for his friend Pablo Picasso that led John to write his acclaimed multivolume biography of the artist, A Life of Picasso. It will remain a monumental achievement in every sense. At the age of eighty-four, John began to collaborate on an exhibition with Picasso's grandson Bernard, reaching out and securing the participation of Picasso's son Claude, daughters Paloma and Maya, and granddaughter Diana to mount Picasso Mosqueteros at Gagosian in 2009. The exhibition celebrated Picasso's extraordinary last years and helped to change the critical conversation surrounding the vitality of his late work. It also allowed John to embark on his own great late phase - as a curator - and Gagosian was, very gratefully, the beneficiary of his enormous talent and generosity. His unparalleled knowledge of Picasso's art allowed him to create, over the next decade, a series of six exhibitions unlike any others. Larry Gagosian said, "In every conversation with John, he taught you something new - he could reveal things about a painting and its history that no one else could know. It was magical. The depth of his knowledge was astounding. It's not just the passing of a friend, but the passing of an era. We won't see another like him." John detested minimalism in any form and the "white box" of galleries and museums especially. He imagined works of art as residing in inhabited rooms - as lived-with among other art (and furniture, lamps, objets, potted plants, pets, etc.) - so he always sought to disrupt the commercial space of the gallery. He worked with architects, graphic designers, and even a Broadway stage designer to achieve his vision of an exhibition, and the initial conversations would often end with wide eyes and gulps all around. John set up some pretty daring problems to solve - like choosing an ostensibly insane color for the walls, or wanting an installation to feel like being caught in a labyrinth or trapped in the center of a bullring with the bull staring you down. Because John knew and understood the drama in Picasso's life and work so well, so intimately, he could create installations that revealed or enhanced that drama in unforeseen ways. He relished the nuts-and-bolts physicality of working on an exhibition, and was proud of having a knack for hanging pictures that was dramatic yet at the same time unfussy and unprecious. It was a unique sensibility, born from John experiencing art in seemingly incongruous situations; the best collection of the most radical Cubist paintings in the crumbling eighteenth-century chateau he lived in with Douglas Cooper, the unpretentious coziness of the private apartments in his friend's stately country homes, the total chaos of Picasso's valuable work lying around every which way in the artist's Cannes villa, La Californie. For John, art in a sterile environment is what is incongruous. He opened our eyes, challenged us, and taught us. For everyone at Gagosian, it has been the privilege of the lifetime to work with him, and he will be dearly missed. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close