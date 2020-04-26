RUNG--John P., Retired Colonel, formerly of Jackson Heights, Queens, entered into eternal rest. John was a proud New Yorker his entire life. John received degrees from Fordham University, Fordham Law School, and NYU. While at Fordham, John graduated the ROTC which led him to serve our country and rise to rank of Reserved Army Colonel. After his service, John worked as an attorney with the Law Firm of J. Robert Morris & Aetna Insurance Company. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner of the Church of Joan of Arc in Jackson Heights. and a proud member of the Old Guard of the City of New York. A private burial will take place at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Bronx, New York. The funeral services were handled by Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff, please visit www.vpfh.com for more information.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020