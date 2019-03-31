RUSSELL--John, of Brooklyn. Beloved husband of Frances Lagattuta Russell. Loving father of Michael and Andrew. Grandfather of Bonnie. Great-grandfather of JJ. WWII US Army Veteran who served in Europe. 30-year career in US postal service. Great sports fan and people person. Visitation on March 31, 1-9pm. For more information, visit: www.marineparkfh.com
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2019