SAMUELSON--John B. The Board of Directors, staff and volunteers of James Lenox House Association note with profound sadness the loss of our beloved Board Member and good friend, John Samuelson. A devoted supporter of many worthy causes, his dedication to our mission and business acumen were highly valued by our organization. As past President of James Lenox House, Inc., he was an incisive leader of our organization and the many good friends he made during his long Board tenure will miss him. We were enormously privileged to honor him in 2016. Our deepest sympathies are extended to his wife Barbara, the entire Samuelson family and to his many friends. Andrew Bonzani, President, James Lenox House Association Calvin M. Mew, President, Carnegie East House Nicola M. Heryet, President, James Lenox House, Inc. Joseph H. Girven, Executive Director



