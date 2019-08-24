SAMUELSON--John, died peacefully on August 21, 2019 at the age of 85 in New York City. He was the only child of the late Aaron Samuelson and Mathilde Samuelson (nee) Loewy. He was a loving husband to Barbara and father to Chuck (Franziska Klebe) and Richard. John was born in New York City, attended Brooklyn Technical High School and graduated from the University of Vermont. He took great pride in his service in the U.S. Navy where he attained the rank of Lieutenant, JG. After leaving the Navy, he joined his cousin Jay Braus in a long and successful career in real estate investment and management. Upon Jay's retirement, John renamed their company Sierra Realty Corp. after the code name of his ship in the Navy. John was a loyal Jets fan and loved his dogs and weekends in Westport. He served on numerous philanthropic boards including Temple Sharaay Tefila, the Lower Eastside Tenement Museum, the Westport Country Playhouse, and Lenox House.



