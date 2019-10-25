SCAROLA--Dr. John M. It is with extreme sadness that the Fellows of the New York Academy of Dentistry mourn the passing of Dr. John M. Scarola, Past President of the Academy (1989-1990) and a longtime member. He was an active participant on numerous committees and was an integral part of this Academy. He was compassionate, ethical and a mentor to many. Before retiring, Dr. Scarola was in private practice in New York City. He passed away on October 21, 2019. The New York Academy of Dentistry sends our deepest sympathy to the Scarola family members.



