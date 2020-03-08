Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN SINGLETON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SINGLETON--John Weir, M.D. John Singleton, M.D., died quietly at home on February 3, 2020 in the presence of his family after a brief illness. He was a loving husband and father, physician, researcher, and celebrated teacher in the fields of gastroenterology and medical student education, an engaged and beloved member of the community wherever he went, and a lifelong enthusiast of the outdoors in the West. Born in Denver in 1931, John graduated as valedictorian from East High School, summa cum laude from Yale College, and third in his class at Harvard Medical School. John met his wife of 60 years, Louise, in Boston during residency at Massachusetts General Hospital. They returned to Denver in 1962, where John was a practicing physician and enjoyed a 45-year career at the University of Colorado School of Medicine as Professor of Medicine and Dean for Faculty Affairs. John was a globally recognized clinician, gastroenterologist, and expert on Crohn's disease. He coordinated the landmark National Cooperative Crohn's Disease Study that validated the outcome measure used to assess Crohn's Disease therapy. After retirement, John and Louise moved to Santa Fe, NM, where they lived for over 10 years as active lovers of the arts and their community. John was an expert skier and avid fly fisherman. He learned to fly after retirement. He trekked in Nepal and backpacked in the Rockies with family and friends. He loved scuba diving and played the oboe. He was known for his gardening skills and loved to keep a steady supply of home-grown tomatoes. He is survived by his wife, Louise; his four children: John (Rob), Martha, David, and William; and seven grandchildren.



SINGLETON--John Weir, M.D. John Singleton, M.D., died quietly at home on February 3, 2020 in the presence of his family after a brief illness. He was a loving husband and father, physician, researcher, and celebrated teacher in the fields of gastroenterology and medical student education, an engaged and beloved member of the community wherever he went, and a lifelong enthusiast of the outdoors in the West. Born in Denver in 1931, John graduated as valedictorian from East High School, summa cum laude from Yale College, and third in his class at Harvard Medical School. John met his wife of 60 years, Louise, in Boston during residency at Massachusetts General Hospital. They returned to Denver in 1962, where John was a practicing physician and enjoyed a 45-year career at the University of Colorado School of Medicine as Professor of Medicine and Dean for Faculty Affairs. John was a globally recognized clinician, gastroenterologist, and expert on Crohn's disease. He coordinated the landmark National Cooperative Crohn's Disease Study that validated the outcome measure used to assess Crohn's Disease therapy. After retirement, John and Louise moved to Santa Fe, NM, where they lived for over 10 years as active lovers of the arts and their community. John was an expert skier and avid fly fisherman. He learned to fly after retirement. He trekked in Nepal and backpacked in the Rockies with family and friends. He loved scuba diving and played the oboe. He was known for his gardening skills and loved to keep a steady supply of home-grown tomatoes. He is survived by his wife, Louise; his four children: John (Rob), Martha, David, and William; and seven grandchildren. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close