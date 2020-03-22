JOHN SOPER (1923 - 2020)
Obituary
SOPER--John "Jack" Willard, Born July 1, 1923, passed away peacefully at his home in Old Saybrook, CT on February 13, 2020. He was smart, an avid reader, a competitive athlete, an entrepreneur, and Jack-of-all-trades. He attended, Brooks School, Yale University, served in the US Army Air Force during WWII, and received his MBA from MIT. Jack leaves his four children, Willard, Jared, John and Martha, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at an appropriate time in 2020.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 22, 2020
