SOWARBY--John Lewis, born June 12, 1930, passed away peacefully at his New York City residence surrounded by his family on October 24th. Jack served the US military and graduated from Fordham University. He began his career at JP Morgan helping establish one of the first money market desks on Wall Street. He raised his four children John, Jr., Meg, Monica and Deirdre Grosscup as a single parent when his cherished wife Peggie predeceased him. He incorporated John Sowarby Associates dealing in commercial paper in 1974. He and his beloved wife of 37 years, Jan, established Le Cherche-Midi in Nantucket and Naples. He was a member of Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton for over 55 years. He was respected by everyone who knew him for his integrity, honesty, and loyalty. His goal was to do something meaningful every day, sometimes just a smile to someone in need. He is also survived by his grandsons Peter and Mac Grosscup and Brendan and CJ Sowarby as well as his daughters-in-law Moira Sowarby and Tricia Shackel and his son-in-law Ben Grosscup and sister-in-law Nancy Godreau. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the nursery school: St. Thomas More Play Group, 65 E. 89th Street, New York City 10128 where he served as an advisor for a time. A memorial mass is being planned for December in New York City.





