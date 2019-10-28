SPUTZ--John Peter, age 85, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson, NJ. John was born December 15, 1933 in Vienna, Austria and, with his parents, left Austria in 1939 to settle in the Bronx, New York City. He graduated from the City College of New York with a degree in electrical engineering in 1956. John married Eve Markman on June 22, 1957; they were married 62 years and have resided in Oakland, New Jersey since 1961. During his professional career, which spanned almost 60 years, John worked as an engineer for the Singer-Kearfott Corporation and a series of successor companies, the last being BAE Systems. He was one of the original pioneers of the JTIDS concept, a system that allowed the various arms of the military to communicate in real time. This system was first deployed in the 1990's during the Persian Gulf War. John was also instrumental in the creation of MIDSCO, a multinational joint venture chartered to develop tactical communications among the member countries. For his many contributions to his company and the United States, upon his retirement Senator Frank Lautenberg spoke on the floor of the Senate in tribute and a flag was flown at the United States Capitol. In addition to his wife, Eve, John is survived by his daughter Carla Fishbein (husband Rob), daughter Sharon Sputz Alexander (husband Benjamin), son Alan Sputz (wife Danielle), six grandchildren (Amanda Moskowitz (husband Avi), Aaron Fishbein (wife Shevi), Matthew Alexander, Stephanie Fishbein, Rose Fishbein and Talia Sputz), and five great-grand- children (Yehoshua, Nechama, Mindy and Amiella Moskowitz and Moshe Fishbein). A funeral service is scheduled for Gutterman-Musicant in Hackensack, NJ on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2pm.



