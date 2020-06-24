JOHN ST. JEANOS

ST. JEANOS--John C. The partners, associates, counsel and staff of the firm, Herrick, Feinstein LLP, express profound sorrow on the untimely passing of our partner, friend and colleague, John C. St. Jeanos. John served our law firm for over 26 years with great distinction as a real estate partner. John loved being a lawyer, had a genuine intellectual passion for the law and was beloved by all the clients he served because of his dedication and conscientious devotion to every matter he worked on. John lived a life marked by integrity and unconditional love for his beloved wife, Kathleen, and their three children, of whom, and of whose accomplishments, he was so very proud, Thomas, Jennifer and Matthew. John loved nothing more than being with his family, be it barbecuing for them, taking hundreds of creative photos or just being together. John was full of life, a steadfast friend and all around bon vivant. He was well tempered by a natural warmth, gregarious, friendly and blessed with a great sense of humor. Because he was so caring and thoughtful he made for a great mentor and everyone, most particularly our support staff, loved working with John. We express our deepest sympathies to his adored wife and children and to all the other members of his family. We know that they will remain forever enriched by his life, just as we all will.





