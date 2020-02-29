JOHN STACKHOUSE

Obituary
STACKHOUSE--Hon. John. Passed away peacefully at home on February 28, with his beloved wife, Joan Beranbaum at his side. He is survived by his three adored children, Daniel, Laura (Pete) and Ross and cherished granddaughter Ruby. John served with distinction as a New York County Supreme Court Justice and devoted his life to his family and to justice and equality for all. Funeral services will be held at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Avenue on March 1 at 1pm.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 29, 2020
