STIPANELA--John P. John died peacefully at home under hospice care on March 9 at the age of 86. A graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School and the University of Washington, he worked for the New York City school system as a high school English teacher, assistant principal and school administrator. On retirement, he earned a CASAC and was a substance abuse counselor for many years at the International Center for the Disabled. He had fond memories of studying dance with Martha Nishitani in Seattle, and of a year teaching at an Army base in Germany, which gave him the opportunity for many trips around Europe, including a short visit with his father's relatives on the Dalmatian coast. He is survived by his husband, Charles Troob, the love of his life for nearly 40 years. Their weekend house in Greenport, Long Island, was a source of great joy to him. Many in New York, Greenport and elsewhere will remember John for his infectious laugh and his enormous heart.



