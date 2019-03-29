SUYDAM--John Richard April 13, 1927, died March 13, 2019. He will be sorely missed by his children, grandchildren, and family: his brother, ex-wife, daughter/son-in-laws, nephews, and cousins. He attended St. Paul's School, and after serving in the U.S. Navy, graduated from Harvard in 1950. He was a securities analyst and partner with New York investment firm H.C. Wainwright. John also served as President of the Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club from 1969-1981, thereafter as an honorary trustee. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club, New York, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2019