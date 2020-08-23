JOHN SWEENEY

SWEENEY--John C. John C. Sweeney, Celebrated Architect, father, partner, uncle, friend and mentor to many unexpectedly passed away on August 16, 2020 at the age of 67. A true New Yorker, passionate about his career which spanned 45 years as he worked in the private and public sector of architecture and commercial real estate. John was the recipient of many recognitions and professional achievements in his field. He will be remembered fondly for his encyclopedic knowledge of and devotion to adherence of the highest standards and most importantly as the go to guy willing to help solve any problem presented. John is survived by his daughter Kaitlin Grace and his partner, Michele. John was a man of heart and integrity. His friendships, both personal and professional, were loyal. He will be greatly missed by many. A celebration of his life will be forthcoming.





