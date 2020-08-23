1/1
JOHN SWEENEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SWEENEY--John C. John C. Sweeney, Celebrated Architect, father, partner, uncle, friend and mentor to many unexpectedly passed away on August 16, 2020 at the age of 67. A true New Yorker, passionate about his career which spanned 45 years as he worked in the private and public sector of architecture and commercial real estate. John was the recipient of many recognitions and professional achievements in his field. He will be remembered fondly for his encyclopedic knowledge of and devotion to adherence of the highest standards and most importantly as the go to guy willing to help solve any problem presented. John is survived by his daughter Kaitlin Grace and his partner, Michele. John was a man of heart and integrity. His friendships, both personal and professional, were loyal. He will be greatly missed by many. A celebration of his life will be forthcoming.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved