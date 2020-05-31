SWEET--John F. A former Atlanta councilperson who was one of the city's leading progressive voices for decades, championing workers' rights and environmental causes, died on May 24 from complications of Parkinson's disease. He was 77. Sweet was the first attorney of record for the plaintiffs in Bowers v Hardwick, laying the groundwork for the Supreme Court's decision in Lawrence v Texas, which invalidated sodomy laws in 13 states and legalized same- sex sexual activity. He worked his way through college, participating in labor actions and student protests as a member of SNCC (Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee) at Columbia University from which he graduated in 1967. He was working toward an economics doctorate at the New School when he enlisted in VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) as alternative service to the war in Viet Nam. He was placed in Atlanta in 1968 and was elected to the Atlanta City Council in 1977. An ally and friend of Atlanta's first black mayor, Maynard Jackson, Sweet worked side by side with black leaders to build a multi-racial coalition that emerged from the Civil Rights movement. He served on dozens of progressive and arts boards, and incorporating nearly 150 nonprofits, and helping them with legal issues when no one else would. When Sweet was 14, the folk singer Pete Seeger needed a place to stay after a concert in Cincinnati and stayed at Sweet's house. The impact was lasting: playing folk music with friends became a lifelong passion. John passed away at home with his loving family at his bedside. He is survived by his wife, Marguerite (Midge) Mehlig Sweet; children, Cassandra (Dalibor Eterovic) and Eli (Keke Ren); sister-in- law Christiane French; twin sister, Ann Brubaker (Larry); brother, David Sweet (Elaine Kihara); four grandchildren, and many grandneices and nephews.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store