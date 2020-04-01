Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN THORNE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THORNE--John W., III Died on February 5th at his home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. "Jack," as he was affectionately known, was also a proud resident of New York City. He was born in Washington, DC, lived his early years there, and after graduating from George Washington University with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science, served as a lieutenant in the Marine Corps. Upon returning from active duty he began a long and distinguished career in advertising that ended when he retired as Executive Vice President of BBDO. Other advertising agencies for which he worked were Young and Rubicam, Tatham, Laird and Kudner, and Wells, Riche, Greene. During that time he earned a Master's degree in Sociology from the New School. Later he became Chairman and CEO of Telerex Marketing Inc.; then founded and became Chairman and CEO of Alliance Marketing Services Group, which he sold in 2007. For many years he served as Treasurer of the Board of Young Concert Artists, an organization to which he was devoted and to which any remembrances may be sent. A member of The Lotos Club since 2003, he served on its Finance and House Committees. For all these accomplishments he is much admired, especially by his survivors: his wife of 64 years, Joan Vail Thorne; his children, Vail Thorne, Tracy Thorne and John Thorne; his daughter-in-law, Clare Thorne; his son-in-law, Edmund Lewis; and his granddaughters, Isabella and Mabel Lewis and Madison Thorne.



