THYFAULT--John Edmond, 54, of Menlo Park, CA died suddenly of natural causes on March 10, 2019. Born in Denver, in 1964, to Maureen Ryan Thyfault, a nurse, and Harold Thyfault, a teacher, John was a curious, wise, caring and gentle husband, father, friend, coach, leader in online marketing and teacher of high tech entrepreneurs and CEOs. As a child, John was a proud sci-fi and history book worm, Dungeons and Dragons aficionado, rock collector, Rocky Mountain camper and hiker. He was an Indian Guide, First Class Boy Scout and Black Belt in Taekwondo. John played Sax in the high school marching band. John was a builder of children's playhouses, wood worker, jewelry maker, master cook, golfer and lover of puns. John relished adventures to National Parks, and visited all 50 states and much of Europe. John lived and enjoyed every minute of his life. He was a dedicated husband, father, son, brother and friend, full of advice and humor as needed. John coached a decade's worth of his daughters' soccer teams and was a loud organized volleyball team dad. He adored supporting his daughters' talented cello and string bass talents. John was a great supporter of wife Karen's successful investor relations career. John and Karen were the ultimate team; he was the ying to her yang. John worked as the vice president of search and social media marketing at Beasley Direct. Earlier, he helped develop the ThirdAge.com web site, IDG Books Worldwide (seller of the Dummies Series). John also served on the Board of Directors of the Silicon Valley AMA and the DMA of Northern California. John was an adjunct professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz for 15 years. He is survived by his wife Karen Lee Bergman and his daughters Julia Thyfault, 17, and Isabelle Thyfault, 15. He is also survived by his father Harold Thyfault, sister Mary Thyfault, brother Michael Thyfault, nieces Katie Clark, Emily Thyfault, Lilah Bergman, nephew Ryan Clark and several cousins. Services were held at Skylawn Memorial, San Mateo, CA on March 16, 2019. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 17, 2019

