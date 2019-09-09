TYMCHAK--Dr. John, Age 61, passed away on September 7, 2019 from Pancreatic Cancer. Dr. Tymchak was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Hofstra University. He received his medical degree from State University of New York Downstate Medical Center and was Board Certified in plastic surgery. He was the Chairman/Director of Plastic Surgery and Hand Surgery of Brookdale Hospital for many years. He is survived by his wife Suzanne, his son John Carlos, his brother Gregory and his wife Pam, his nephew Alex and niece Kristin. Reposing at the Frederick Funeral Home, 192-15 Northern Blvd., Flushing, NY 11358. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 3-8pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 215-35 38th Ave. at 10:00am. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Columbia Presbyterian Pancreatic Center, 161 Fort Washington Ave., New York, NY 11032 or to Calvary Hospital, 1740 Eastchester Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 would be greatly appreciated.



