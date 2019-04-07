UNGAR--John Joseph, died at his home in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 27th, at the age of 73, following a two and a half year battle against colon cancer. Beloved son of the late Dr. Alexander L. Ungar and Helene Rosenson Ungar, John was born and raised in New York City and Woodmere, NY. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and Pace University, he worked as a CPA for Coopers and Lybrand, and in 1976 moved to Alaska, where he remained until his death, always in awe of the natural beauty surrounding him. John was a true optimist and a warrior. His generous, kind spirit brought love, laughter and light into the lives of everyone he met. John is survived by his adoring sisters, Vicki Ungar and Judith Lambert, and his loving partner, Cathy Carpenter. Memorial donations can be made to the Environmental Defense Fund or the .



