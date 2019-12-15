WADDELL--John Henry. John Henry Waddell, Artist. February 14, 1921 - November 27, 2019. "Art is not a way of making a living, it is a way of life." JHW. Survived by partner in life and art Ruth Holland Waddell, six children and a magnificent tribe of figurative sculptures and paintings. "Drawing is the poetry of art. The large bronzes, which take over a year to complete, are the long novels. I always hope some of the poetry is caught in the bronze." JHW www.artbyjohnwaddell.com
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 15, 2019