WAGLEY--John Raible, of Nantucket, MA, died July 29, 2020 on Nantucket. Son of Ernest Norman Wagley and Mary Elizabeth Raible Wagley and grandson of Louise and John Raible, the founder and president of the Central National Bank of Cleveland, Mr. Wagley was born in Cleveland on August 12, 1931. He attended the Hawken School, St. Paul's School in Concord, NH and Harvard College, where he was a member of the Spee Club and the Harvard Lampoon and received his undergraduate degree in 1954 with a double Russian major. During the Korean War in 1952-1953, in the middle of his Harvard studies, he spent a year with the Flying Tigers in Taiwan. After post-graduate studies at the University of Paris, he studied diplomacy at Georgetown University and became a congressional appointee under the Carter administration for the U.S. Agency for International Development for congressional relations for the Southern Hemisphere. He later founded his own political action committee, Congressional Agenda 1990s, in support of Democratic House members. He moved from Washington, DC to New York City in 1996 and then to Nantucket in 2004, where his family had summered for many years. Mr. Wagley was a member of the Waltz Group, the Harvard Club and the Nantucket Yacht Club and served as Form Agent for St. Paul's School up until the time of his death. He had been a member of the Nantucket Historic District Commission and the Nantucket Planning Board. His many interests included sailing on his Yankee One Design Summer Girl and his Flying Dutchman Sputnik, tennis, skiing in the Alps and traveling the world. He was also an expert backgammon player. He loved his Woody station wagon and London bespoke suits and shoes. He collected books and wine, enjoyed opera, classical music and Metropolitan Museum of Art lectures and evening concerts on the balcony and maintained his fluency in French with weekly lunch discussions. He is survived by his wife Jean Lawrence Wagley, his children from previous marriages, Elizabeth, John Raible, Jr. and Isabella, three grandchildren and his half-sister Melinda Lucas Geddes. He was predeceased by his daughter Louisa-Caroline and his sister Elizabeth Wagley Danforth. Interment will be private at Prospect Hill Cemetery on Nantucket.





