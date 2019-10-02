Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Warren James McCrosky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1931 - 2019

John Warren James McCrosky passed away on September 4, 2019 in New York, NY. Born in New Haven, CT on July 28, 1931, John is survived by his wife of 14 years, Corinne Samios, whom he knew since 1965.



A graduate of the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, CT and Yale University in New Haven, CT, John served as a lieutenant in the US Army Chemical Corps from 1951 to 1953 at Fort Jackson before establishing a distinguished career as an advertising executive, working at BBDO and Waring and La Rosa amongst others.



John was a man of many interests and known as an elegant dresser. He enjoyed good food, especially his wife's Mediterranean cooking and anything chocolate. He loved to garden, the colors blue and green together, cats and dogs, and the British comedy, "Faulty Towers." John had a quick wit and could complete the NY Times crossword puzzle in ink in under 25 minutes.



A devotee of opera and baseball, every Saturday John simultaneously watched a baseball game, kept score with a card, while listening to an opera with a headset and a libretto. A lover of classical music, John was fond of Chopin's first piano concerto in E minor, especially the second movement.



A loving and generous friend, John will greatly missed by all who loved him. He lived an ethical life and was a good citizen. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.