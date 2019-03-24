Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WEEDEN--John D. "Jack" April 29, 1927 - March 7, 2019. Jack Weeden's tremendously happy and satisfying life came to an end on March 7, 2019. The cause of death was a weak heart. Jack was born in Alameda, California to Frank and Mabel Henrickson Weeden and grew up in a California of 3 to 5 million inhabitants--a garden of Eden. He attended Alameda High School and graduated from Stanford, class of 1950, member of Zeta Psi fraternity, and was for three years an All-American backstroke swimmer. He was predeceased by his oldest brother Bill. He spent 30 years working for the family firm Weeden & Co., along with his brothers, and best friends, Alan and Don. He was fortunate to grow up and work with a close and understanding family. He ended his career as Vice President of Instinet, one of the first, if not the first, successful computer-based stock exchanges. He was particularly fortunate to have been able to share 45 years with his life partner David L. Davies. They were married in December 2011, three months before David died. He was also blessed to have had the tender, loving care of Paul Weaver, Linda Bacon, Dan Flanagan, Geoff Kerr, Lorena Zendejas, and David Faulk during the last seven years of his life. At his request, his remains have been cremated and his wishes respected that there not be a gathering to celebrate his life. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the National Tropical Botanical Garden, Attn: Chipper Wichman, 3530 Papalina Road, Kalaheo, Kauai, HI 96741.



