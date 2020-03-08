Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN WEISSER. View Sign Service Information Service 10:30 AM The Lost Tree Chapel 11149 Turtle Beach Road North Palm Beach , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

WEISSER--John Adam, Jr. 78, of Jupiter, FL and Westhampton Beach, NY, passed away at his home surrounded by family, on Tuesday, March 3rd. He was born to loving parents, Alma Richardson Weisser and John Adam Weisser, in New York City, and lived in Hastings-on- Hudson, NY. He attended Hastings High School and Marietta College (Ohio) where he earned a BA in Business in 1964. While at Marietta, he was Captain of the crew team and led them to become Division III national champions, winning the gold medal varsity heavyweight honors at the Dad Vail Regatta in 1963. After serving in the United States Army Reserves, he started his long career on Wall Street. John joined Solomon Brothers in 1971, where he rose to the position of Managing Director, leading a team that specialized in fixed income securities. After retiring from Solomon Brothers in 1995, John offered his sage advice and wise counsel to New York Life MainStay Group of Funds serving as Director (20 years) and Lead Independent Director (2 years). He also served 12 years as an outside director and trusted advisor to Direxion Investments in New York. He generously served for 10 years on the Board of Marietta College. John was a devoted family man and passionate sports enthusiast. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen, his cherished daughter, Alison Porterfield, beloved granddaughters, Katharine and Daphne, and adored sisters, Susan Guyett and Nancy Kelly-Marquez. A service will be held on Friday, March 20th, 10:30am, at The Lost Tree Chapel, 11149 Turtle Beach Road, North Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Trustbridge Palm Beach or the .



WEISSER--John Adam, Jr. 78, of Jupiter, FL and Westhampton Beach, NY, passed away at his home surrounded by family, on Tuesday, March 3rd. He was born to loving parents, Alma Richardson Weisser and John Adam Weisser, in New York City, and lived in Hastings-on- Hudson, NY. He attended Hastings High School and Marietta College (Ohio) where he earned a BA in Business in 1964. While at Marietta, he was Captain of the crew team and led them to become Division III national champions, winning the gold medal varsity heavyweight honors at the Dad Vail Regatta in 1963. After serving in the United States Army Reserves, he started his long career on Wall Street. John joined Solomon Brothers in 1971, where he rose to the position of Managing Director, leading a team that specialized in fixed income securities. After retiring from Solomon Brothers in 1995, John offered his sage advice and wise counsel to New York Life MainStay Group of Funds serving as Director (20 years) and Lead Independent Director (2 years). He also served 12 years as an outside director and trusted advisor to Direxion Investments in New York. He generously served for 10 years on the Board of Marietta College. John was a devoted family man and passionate sports enthusiast. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen, his cherished daughter, Alison Porterfield, beloved granddaughters, Katharine and Daphne, and adored sisters, Susan Guyett and Nancy Kelly-Marquez. A service will be held on Friday, March 20th, 10:30am, at The Lost Tree Chapel, 11149 Turtle Beach Road, North Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Trustbridge Palm Beach or the . Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.