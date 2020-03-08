WEISSER--John Adam, Jr. 78, of Jupiter, FL and Westhampton Beach, NY, passed away at his home surrounded by family, on Tuesday, March 3rd. He was born to loving parents, Alma Richardson Weisser and John Adam Weisser, in New York City, and lived in Hastings-on- Hudson, NY. He attended Hastings High School and Marietta College (Ohio) where he earned a BA in Business in 1964. While at Marietta, he was Captain of the crew team and led them to become Division III national champions, winning the gold medal varsity heavyweight honors at the Dad Vail Regatta in 1963. After serving in the United States Army Reserves, he started his long career on Wall Street. John joined Solomon Brothers in 1971, where he rose to the position of Managing Director, leading a team that specialized in fixed income securities. After retiring from Solomon Brothers in 1995, John offered his sage advice and wise counsel to New York Life MainStay Group of Funds serving as Director (20 years) and Lead Independent Director (2 years). He also served 12 years as an outside director and trusted advisor to Direxion Investments in New York. He generously served for 10 years on the Board of Marietta College. John was a devoted family man and passionate sports enthusiast. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ellen, his cherished daughter, Alison Porterfield, beloved granddaughters, Katharine and Daphne, and adored sisters, Susan Guyett and Nancy Kelly-Marquez. A service will be held on Friday, March 20th, 10:30am, at The Lost Tree Chapel, 11149 Turtle Beach Road, North Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Trustbridge Palm Beach or the .
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2020