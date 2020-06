Or Copy this URL to Share

WILSON--John S., September 6, 1925 - June 28, 2019. In our thoughts always. A wonderful, caring father to daughter Cathie Matist and son John, and companion to Ellen Fertig. A life well lived. Greatly missed on this anniversary and always.





