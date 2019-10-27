Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN WOOSTER. View Sign Service Information Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home 486 Pompton Avenue Cedar Grove , NJ 07009 (973)-239-1489 Send Flowers Obituary

WOOSTER--John T., Jr. 80, of New York City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20. He grew up in Upper Montclair, NJ, graduated from Dartmouth College in 1961, and received an MBA in finance from Columbia Business School in 1964, where he was a Samuel Bronfman Fellow. John was a financial analyst at Standard Oil Company of New Jersey, a principal at McKinsey & Company, a Senior Vice President at Ogilvy & Mather, the founder of The Hannaford Company, a public relations firm, and Vice President of Corporate Communications at AIG in New York. John was predeceased by his close friend of many years Robert L. Jones, Jr. of Mantoloking, NJ. John is survived by his two brothers, Thomas S. Wooster (and his wife Sandra) of Bluffton, SC and Richard W. Wooster (and his wife Liz) of Hobe Sound, FL. He is also survived by six nieces and nephews, including Scott Wooster (and his wife Gracy) of Charlotte, NC, Cybill Phelan of Mount Pleasant, SC, Timothy Wooster (and his partner Michelin) of Laguna Beach, CA, Jonathan Hopper of New York City, Allyson Hopper of Brooklyn, NY, and Katey Hopper of Austin, TX. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.



