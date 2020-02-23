CERNY--Johni. We mourn the death of Finding Your Roots' Chief Genealogist, Johni Cerny, who passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Lehi, Utah. One of the pioneering and most highly respected genealogists in the field, she traced the ancestry of nearly 200 celebrities since we launched our series at PBS in 2005. They included Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, Senator Bernie Sanders, Queen Latifah, and Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Johni's passion for genealogy began as a teenager when she set out to identify the parents of her maternal grandmother who was adopted -- a mystery she finally solved over the past year. Her calling, and all of the joy she brought to it, radiated throughout our show and was a key to the fulfillment of its promise to discover personal histories that liberate us from mistruths about our differences and foster a more human connection amongst us. Thank you, Johni, for believing in our dream. We love you and miss you beyond words. Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Dyllan McGee, The entire Finding Your Roots family



