GISWOLD--Jon. (September 3, 1959-August 22, 2020) It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of our dear friend Jon Giswold, Fitness & Lifestyle Expert and Best-Selling Author. A fitness industry leader for over two decades, Jon was one of New York's most notable trainers and fitness consultants. Born September 3rd, 1959 in Grantsburg, WI, Jon (known to his family as 'Jack') moved to New York City in the summer of 1981. A young man with a dream, Jon became an internationally recognized master instructor and trainer, introducing his new fitness ideas and techniques to the masses. He developed digital fitness programs for everyday exercise enthusiasts in addition to programs for leading fitness companies Nautilus, Schwinn, and Les Mills of New Zealand. As a best-selling author, Jon's two books, Basic Training and Beyond Basic Training, continue to empower men to train with limited equipment outside of the gym. Jon's company JMG Management outfitted luxury fitness amenities for some of the most prestigious real estate and urban development companies in New York City. A humanitarian, Jon was interested in the life moments that define us, and he sought to get down to the essence and lessons of life's experiences that change us for the better. He explored these experiences and ideas on his podcast Moments that Matter with Jon Giswold. Jon also hosted a monthly social- knitting group, Knit in the Pit, focusing on 'commuKNITTY' building and social outreach. Sadly, Jon passed away on August 22, 2020. Up until his death, Jon inspired those around him with his courage, caring and generosity of spirit. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and the myriad of friends whose lives he touched including our family. The Brodsky family





