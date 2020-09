Or Copy this URL to Share

RAPPEPORT--Dr. Jonas, 95, one of the founders and developers of Forensic Psychiatry, died on September 8, 2020 in Cockeysville, MD. He is survived by three loving daughters, Sandy (Bobbie Engelking) and Sally Rappeport (John Mata), and Susan Bleiberg (James Bleiberg), and four grandchildren, Emily and Lindsey Engelking- Rappeport, and Joshua and Sarah Bleiberg. His beloved wife Joan Rappeport (Gruenwald) died in 2007.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store