Jonathan Bruce Kiselik died on June 9, 2020, at age 56; the cause was Covid-19. He grew up in Livingston, NJ and later lived in Glen Ridge, NJ and Lincoln Park, NJ. He leaves his parents, Teri & Paul Kiselik of Livingston, NJ, brother Dan & sister-in-law Alice of Baltimore, MD, nephews James and Andrew and so many long-standing friends. To quote one, "The enduring nature of true friendships, like that with Jon, is their ability to persist in spite of age and wear, and, after death, that their memories serve as guideposts for life's passion, perseverance, and unpredictability." Jon loved people and they responded to his kindness, generosity & warmth.



Jon graduated from The Morristown Beard School and received a BA from Marist College. From a young age and throughout his entire life, music was his passion and focus. Jon had an innate ability to spot artists and to be on trend well ahead of the pack. He put his gift to work as a DJ, at MTV, in music distribution and as a producer. Several of his recordings were designated as "Breakouts" by Billboard. Jon was an avid sports fan, fanatical in his lifelong support of the NY Yankees.



Gifts in memory of Jon can be sent to Congregation Beth Hatikvah in Summit, NJ or to the Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC.

