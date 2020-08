Or Copy this URL to Share

GOODMAN--Jonathan, age 71, passed away August 11, in West Orange, NJ. Survived by mother Beatrice (nee Goldberg); brother Andrew (Terry); wife Bonnie (nee Cohen), children Joshua, Rachel, Daniel; nephew Adam, niece Sarah; dear friend Nora. He earned his BA, JD, and MBA at Indiana University and LLM at NYU.





