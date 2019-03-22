GREENBURG--Jonathan Kenneth. J.K. died peacefully on March 14 after a long illness and brief crisis. His family was beside him. He was a man of few words but choice ones. J.K. will be lovingly remembered by his wife Betsey Ely, children Michael and David Humphreys, four grandchildren, extended family and friends. Donations in his memory can be made to the Bard Music Festival, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY 12504.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 22, 2019