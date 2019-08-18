Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JONATHAN GULINER. View Sign Service Information Riverside Memorial Chapel 180 West 76th Street New York , NY 10023 (212)-362-6600 Send Flowers Obituary

GULINER--Jonathan Robert. It is with great sadness that the family of Jon Guliner announces his passing on August 14, 2019 at the age of 80. Born on September 7, 1938 to the late Joseph and Ida Guliner in Brooklyn, New York. Jon enjoyed growing up in Brooklyn with his sister Marjorie and brother Paul. Jon attended Erasmus Hall High School graduating in 1956. He then attended Pratt Institute in Manhattan and chose New Hempstead, NY to call home. Jon began his career at his fathers Pharmacy, Guliner Drugs, on Newkirk Avenue as a boy, which earned him a reputation for making one of the best egg cream sodas in Brooklyn. His career flourished when he garnered his first position at Grey Advertising in Manhattan. Moving on to Benton & Bowles, Jon thrived as a Creative Director winning multiple Cleo and Lion awards. Jon was a gifted photographer and loved gardening, forever striving to produce the perfect tomato. He enjoyed planning all family parties at his favorite restaurant - Peter Luger's in Brooklyn, where he superstitiously celebrated his birthday every year with his family. The real true loves of his life were without exception, his wife Gloria of fifty-three years and his two children Jennifer and Keith, whom he loyally adored, worshipped and guided. Jon's best treasures showed up later in life when his son Keith and daughter-in-law Cheryl, had three children. To him there was nothing more important than everyone being together as he lovingly directed all attention to his three best friends - his grandchildren, Alexis, Chase and Amanda. His family is forever grateful for every moment. A Funeral Service in his memory will be held at Riverside Memorial in Manhattan on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 11:00am.



