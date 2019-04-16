Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JONATHAN HARDING. View Sign

HARDING--Jonathan Phillips. Jonathan P. Harding, Curator for the Century Association, died of an aneurysm at his home in Spuyten Duyvil, The Bronx, on April 11, 2019. Born on February 15, 1957, and raised in Long Grove, IL, Jon was a graduate of Kenyon College and studied art history at the City University of New York. He previously worked at the Boston Athenaeum, publishing a book on its pre-20th Century collection of paintings and sculptures. He served as full-time Curator at the Century Association from 1995, organizing and managing scores of exhibitions. He was also a member of the Board of Directors and Historian of the Artists' Fellowship. Tactful, kind, and considerate, with a strong desire to help others, his death leaves an aching hole in the lives of his siblings Ford Harding, Diana Greene, and Judy Harding. He is also survived by four nieces, a nephew, and many friends and colleagues. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Artists' Fellowship, 47 Fifth Avenue, NY, NY 10003. Services private.



