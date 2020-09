KLEIER--Jonathan. Our guardian angel, our love. It seems like only a minute ago that we lost you and yet it seems like forever - eleven years without your exuberant laughter, your twinkly eyes, your sharp wit and your giant bear hugs. The world is forever changed, our lives forever devastated and our hearts forever broken. We miss you and love you forever. Love you, The Family





