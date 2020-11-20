LEIGH--Jonathan Weiller. (September 1, 1931 -November 18, 2020) died of Lewy Body Dementia at home in New York City. Beloved for his warm heart and generous soul, he was steadfast, softspoken, and a faithful friend to all who knew him. Married to Bobbie Leigh for 66 years, he is survived by his children: Alison Katz and Joseph and Donielle Leigh; four grandchildren, Jacob and Jessica Leigh and Jeremy and Jennifer Katz. A loyal alumnus of Amherst College, he was a former trustee and mayor of the Village of Saltaire, where his family spent 58 happy summers. He was president of the Long Island Hearing Society of Northwell Health. A successful business man, all his life he remained unassuming and unpretentious; consistently open to others' opinions, he always saw the good in people. A memorial service will be held at a later date.





