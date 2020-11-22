LEIGH--Jonathan, President of the Long Island Hearing & Speech Society from 1984-2016, pioneer, philanthropist, visionary. Your efforts have resulted in continuous success and expansion in patient care and clinical services. Jonathan joined the Board of the Long Island Hearing & Speech Society in 1977 and served as Vice President until 1984, at which time he became President. The Long Island Hearing & Speech Society was founded in 1952 by his parents, Jean and N. Joseph Leigh, as a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to the care of children with hearing and speech difficulties in Metro New York and Long Island. Without his leadership and outreach to our kind and generous donors, this program would not have stayed in existence. Jonathan Leigh has been a Trustee of the Northwell Health System since 1985. Our condolences to his wife, Bobbie, and their children, Alison and Joseph, and their families.





