LYNNE--Jonathan. The Board and staff of the American Friends of the Israel Museum and of the Israel Museum mourn the death of Jonathan Lynne, son of our past President and beloved friends, Ninah and Michael Lynne. We extend deepest sympathy to Ninah, Michael and the entire family. Stephen Lash and Judy Steinhardt Board co-chairs, AFIM Jill Bernstein, President, AFIM Ido Bruno, Anne & Jerome Fisher Director, IMJ James S. Snyder, Director Emeritus, IMJ Leah Siegel, Executive Dir., AFIM
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JONATHAN LYNNE.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 26, 2019