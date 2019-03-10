Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JONATHAN OLD. View Sign

OLD--Jonathan W., Jr., Jonathan W. Old Jr., retired chief executive of Grand Metropolitan, USA and a long time Greenwich, CT resident of 58 years, died peacefully at his home on February 21, 2019. He was 94 years old. Born in Norfolk, Virginia, Mr. Old was the son of the late Flora Stewart Waller Old and Jonathan W. Old and the grandson of the Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart. He graduated from Maury High School in Norfolk and attended Virginia Military Institute before serving as Lieutenant jg in the US Naval Supply Corp during World War II . He later graduated from the University of Virginia with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering. While at Virginia, he played varsity tennis and basketball and was active in the DKE fraternity. He began his business career in 1947 as a factory foreman for Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company in Richmond, Virginia. He advanced to factory superintendent in 1953 and was transferred in 1959 to the company's New York headquarters where he later became Executive Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors. He was instrumental in the company's diversification program into other branded consumer products, which eventually resulted in the company changing its name to Liggett Group. By the 1980's Liggett had assembled significant alcoholic beverage businesses which attracted the interest of Grand Metropolitan, PLC of London, England. Following a lengthy takeover effort, Liggett was acquired and renamed Grand Metropolitan USA. Soon thereafter, Mr. Old became President and CEO, a post he held until his retirement in 1986. At various times, Mr. Old served on the Boards of the Dominick Fund, the Research Triangle Institute in Raleigh, NC, the Greenwich Country Day School, the Greenwich Field Club and the Gulf Stream Golf Club in Delray Beach, Florida. He was a true southern gentleman, always exhibiting honesty, humility and integrity. He lived his life with a strong moral compass and was admired, respected and loved by all who knew him. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. His greatest pleasures were spending time with his children and grandchildren, socializing with friends and playing golf and tennis. He was a passionate supporter of his alma mater, the University of Virginia, and he particularly enjoyed following the UVA tennis and basketball teams. He was also an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants, and was often found comfortably napping in his favorite chair while watching their games. He is survived by his two children, Jonathan W. Old III and Elizabeth Old Ker, both of New Canaan, CT and four grandchildren, Emily Ann Old, Madeleine Duval Ker, Abigail James Ker, and Robert Walker Ker IV; a sister, Flora Stuart Dunham of Dunedin, FL; a nephew, Dr. Erle H. Austin of Louisville, KY; and two nieces, Claudia Straw of Clearwater, FL and Stuart Nimmich of Sommerville, SC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Athletic Foundation with Friends of Men's Tennis on the memo line, P.O. Box 400833, Charlottesville, Virginia 22904-4833. A private service will be held in Roanoke, VA where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved deceased wife, Mary Graham Hull Old. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home

