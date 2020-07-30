JONATHAN SMALL

SMALL--Jonathan A. The National Center on Philanthropy and the Law (NCPL) at New York University School of Law mourns the passing of Jonathan A. Small, beloved Director and friend of the NCPL. Jon was a devoted leader and dedicated supporter of the nonprofit sector, providing seemingly unlimited amounts of time, energy, and expertise to causes in which he believed. Jon served on the NCPL Board of Directors from 2014 through 2016, and was a member of the Nonprofit Forum, now a program of the NCPL, since its inception in 1990. The NCPL, the Nonprofit Forum, and the communities they serve are grateful for Jon's extraordinary life and his prodigious impact on the nonprofit sector. We will miss him. We join Jon's family and friends in mourning his loss.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store