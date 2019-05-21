SWITZER--Jonathan Pope Parker Hart. Age 63, at his home in Manhattan on May 9, 2019 of complications from heart disease and COPD. Raised in Marblehead, MA and a 1977 graduate of Boston University, Jonathan, known to many as Parker, relocated to New York City in 1984, where he was a commercial real estate broker until his retirement. He is survived by his mother, Eleanor (Pope) Ammen, brother, David, sister, Katherine Pelletier, half-sister, Karen Gelband, four nieces, a nephew, and countless friends who were drawn to his sharp wit, intelligence and charm. Parker was a lifelong supporter of progressive causes and donated generously in time and money to a number of charities. Donations in his memory can be made to the LGBT Community Center (gaycenter.org). A memorial service is being planned, details to be announced.
Published in The New York Times on May 21, 2019