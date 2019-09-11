WARNER, Jonathan R. It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of our professor emeritus and former chair of cell biology, Jon Warner, who valiantly battled a long illness while continuing to engage in science and to serve Einstein. For more than 50 years, he was an important contributor to our explorations of RNA's role in numerous cellular processes. His work was of seminal significance to our understanding of how cells function and, more recently has led to better understanding of how aberrations in ribosomal genes can lead to diseases such as cancer. Renowned throughout the scientific community as a generous collaborator and colleague, Jon also was a beloved mentor to and supporter of the next generation of scientists. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Nancy and the entire Warner family. Jon will be dearly missed. Gordon F. Tomaselli, M.D. The Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz Dean Arthur Skoultchi, Ph.D. Chair, Cell Biology Albert Einstein College of Medicine



